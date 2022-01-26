Why did PinDuoDuo shares fall 10% today? Negativity and heavy volume
Jan. 26, 2022 3:48 PM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)JD, BABABy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Chinese e-commerce platform operator PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) saw its shares plunge as much as 10%, Wednesday, on higher-than-usual trading volume.
- In late trading, 9.4 million shares of PinDuoDuo (PDD) stock had been exchanged. Typically, 8.3 million PinDuoDuo shares are exchanged on a daily basis.
- Aside from PinDuoDuo (PDD), other Chinese Internet and tech stock in the red included Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), down almost 5%, and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), which fell 1.5% after Stifel analyst Scott Devitt cut his price targets on those companies' shares. Devitt cited the potential for slower fourth-quarter revenue growth among the reasons for his price-target cuts on those stocks.