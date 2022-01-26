AT&T (T -8.4%) was higher in the immediate aftermath of an earnings report that looked strong, beating expectations for revenue and profits as well as subscriber growth.

But it turned lower and is ending the day sharply down after CEO John Stankey started to detail his thinking about the stock structure of the company's blockbuster deal to merge its WarnerMedia with Discovery (DISCA -9.3%) - and as analysts pointed out clouds in the earnings report's otherwise blue sky.

AT&T investors are heavily interested in whether the deal will be executed via spin-off or split-off, a question the company had punted until closer to the deal's closing, to observe market conditions. (A split-off, the more rare option, would heavily reduce AT&T's outstanding shares, and those would require a heavy discount to move.)

That value "leakage," and the faster speed of executing via spin-off, has Stankey favoring the latter option, he says - explaining that the company's focused on enhancing shareholder value and "there's some advantages to doing a spin in ... how much quicker it can be done."

While the company's headline numbers looked strong, analysts found a fair number of gripes.

Citi's Michael Rollins notes that EBITDA was a weak spot, falling short of Citi's and the Street's expectations, with softer input from mobile and WarnerMedia. "While 4Q results do not help the case to get back to mid-single digit Ebitda growth, we believe results and future priorities still leave the door open for solid execution on the top-line,” he writes; he has a price target of $29.

It was a mixed quarter with "notably soft" EBITDA, says RBC Capital Markets, which rates the stock Sector Perform. The pre-announced subscriber numbers showed some momentum but the details today show churn that was higher than expected, as well as light numbers on non-fiber broadband net adds.

Even bullish New Street Research says quarterly EBITDA "missed by a mile," and called out churn for notice as it relates to the sustainability of the recent sub growth. The firm's $37 target now implies 52% upside.

Check out more details in AT&T's Q4 earnings call transcript.