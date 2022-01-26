Titan Medical gets $8.3M from Medtronic under licensing agreement
- Titan Medical (TMDI -3.3%) received a net payment of $8.3M from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) after successfully achieving a final milestone under a development and license agreement.
- The company also retired a senior secured loan from Medtronic.
- Titan received a net payment of $8.3M. The payment comprises of a $10M milestone payout and $0.6M related to certain legal, transaction and intellectual property costs.
- A portion of the gross amount of $10.6M was used to retire the $2.3M senior secured loan with Medtronic to get to the net payment.
- On June 4, 2020, Titan said it signed an agreement with Medtronic to advance certain robotic-assisted surgical technologies for use by both companies.
- As a result, Titan filed several new patent applications for which it retains world-wide rights to independently commercialize the technologies for use with its own Enos robotic single access surgical system.
- Titan added that the collaboration with Medtronic was possible without impact to the development timeline for Enos system. The previously announced delay are due, in part, to an uncertain regulatory pathway; certain resource gaps, particularly in the transfer to manufacturing and regulatory capability; and challenges related to manufacturing.