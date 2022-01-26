Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 9.81% higher after a couple days of notable selling pressure. Volume on Luminar Technologies (LAZR) is over 20M shares vs. the daily average of just 7M shares.

Short interest on Luminar (LAZR) stands at 13.40% of total float, which has contributed to some of the volatility and increased interest with the stock.

Helping sentiment on LAZR, the electric vehicle sector is having a strong day just ahead of Tesla's earnings report after the closing bell.

Shares of Luminar are still down about 25% year-to-date amid the investor shift into value stocks, safe havens and profitable companies. LAZR is also down more than 65% from its 52-week high.

There is some debate over the Luminar Technologies announcement in December that it would buy back $250 million worth of stock along with planned insider purchases. Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital called the moved odd since the company sold at least $550 million worth of convertible debt to fund the buybacks and suggested the timing may not have been right with the stock trading at over 7X 2025 sales targets.