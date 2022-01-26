Boeing (BA -4.8%) is today's largest loser on the Dow Jones index after reporting a much larger than forecast Q4 loss, boosted in large part by a $3.5B non-cash accounting charge related to recent 787 manufacturing issues.

"While I don't like any of the charges, the progress has been significant," CEO Dave Calhoun told CNBC earlier today, while declining to say when he expects regulators will sign off on Dreamliner deliveries to resume. "We can't rush it."

In today's earnings conference call, CFO Brian West said Boeing finished 2021 with 110 of the jets in inventory.

The CFO also said Boeing was not suffering from supply constraints but flagged potential watch items including logistical challenges, and labor and material availability.

CEO Calhoun said he sees Boeing's large inventory of 335 MAX jets it expects to deliver by the end of 2023 as a buffer against supply chain shortfalls.

"I hate that we have a lot of inventory," Calhoun said. "On the other hand, it will probably serve us well in what is likely to be a robust recovery," reiterating his view that passenger traffic will return to 2019 levels in 2023 or 2024.

Despite all the problems, analysts seem to believe Boeing will soon turn the corner, with most rating the stock a Buy or Strong Buy.