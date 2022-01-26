Vertex Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $3.37 beats by $0.08, revenue of $2.07B beats by $60M
Jan. 26, 2022
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:VRTX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.37 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $2.07B (+27.0% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Advancing broad clinical pipeline across six disease areas; multiple programs in mid- and late-stage development with clinical readouts expected in 2022.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 were $7.5 billion, an increase of approximately $0.9 billion compared to December 31, 2020.
- 2022 Guidance: Vertex's product revenue guidance is primarily based on expectations for continued strong performance of TRIKAFTA in the U.S., and KAFTRIO outside the U.S. Vertex’s product revenue guidance reflects management’s expectations for approved products in countries where Vertex has already secured reimbursement. Product revenues $8.4 to $8.6 billion.