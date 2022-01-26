Epizyme announces proposed public offering of shares
Jan. 26, 2022 4:05 PM ETEPZMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) intends to offer and sell its shares in an underwritten public offering.
- EPZM also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares offered.
- Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering - together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities - to fund global development and commercialization costs of tazemetostat outside of Japan, fund a Phase 1/1b trial of its SETD2 inhibitor EZM0414 and the discovery and identification of additional product candidates to expand pipeline of novel epigenetic therapies, and fund initiatives to accelerate commercial adoption of TAZVERIK.