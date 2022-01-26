Qualtrics International Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.05, revenue of $316.04M beats by $18.39M
- Qualtrics International press release (NASDAQ:XM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $316.04M (+48.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.39M.
- Q4 2021 subscription revenue of $259.0M, up 61% year over year
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Total revenue between $324 and $326 million vs. consensus of $314.69 million.
- Subscription revenue between $270 and $272 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin between 1% and 2%.
- FY22 Guidance:
- Total revenue between $1.4B and $1.41B vs. consensus of $1.36B.
- Subscription revenue of $1.18B.
- Non-GAAP operating margin between 1% and 3%.