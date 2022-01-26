Qualtrics International Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.05, revenue of $316.04M beats by $18.39M

  • Qualtrics International press release (NASDAQ:XM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $316.04M (+48.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.39M.
  • Q4 2021 subscription revenue of $259.0M, up 61% year over year
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Total revenue between $324 and $326 million vs. consensus of $314.69 million.
  • Subscription revenue between $270 and $272 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin between 1% and 2%.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Total revenue between $1.4B and $1.41B vs. consensus of $1.36B.
  • Subscription revenue of $1.18B.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin between 1% and 3%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.