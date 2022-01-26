Ameriprise Financial declares $1.13 dividend; announces $3B share buyback authorization
Jan. 26, 2022
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) declares $1.13/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.51%
- Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10.
- Additionally, the company's Board of Directors has approved an additional $3B for the repurchase of shares of its common stock through March 31, 2024. As of January 25, 2022, the company had ~$352M available from its August 2020 authorization, which is available through September 30, 2022.