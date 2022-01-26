Ameriprise Financial declares $1.13 dividend; announces $3B share buyback authorization

Jan. 26, 2022 4:10 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) declares $1.13/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.51%
  • Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10.
  • Additionally, the company's Board of Directors has approved an additional $3B for the repurchase of shares of its common stock through March 31, 2024. As of January 25, 2022, the company had ~$352M available from its August 2020 authorization, which is available through September 30, 2022.
  • See AMP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
