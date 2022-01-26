ServiceNow Non-GAAP EPS of $1.46 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.61B beats by $10M

Jan. 26, 2022 4:11 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • ServiceNow press release (NYSE:NOW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.46 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.61B (+30.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Shares -2%.
  • Subscription revenues of $1,523 million in Q4 2021, representing 29% year-over-year growth, 30% adjusted for constant currency
  • Current remaining performance obligations of $5.7 billion as of Q4 2021, representing 29% year-over-year growth, 32% adjusted for constant currency
  • 135 transactions over $1 million in net new annual contract value in Q4 2021, representing 52% year-over-year growth
  • Expects strong 2022 subscription revenues growth with constant currency subscription revenues growth acceleration year-over-year in Q1 2022.
  • Q1 Guidance: Subscription revenue: $1.61B-$1.62B, cRPO +29.5%, Income from operations margin 25%.
  • FY22 Guidance: Subscription revenue: $7.02B-$7.04B, Income from operations margin +25%.
