Accuray GAAP EPS of $0.00 in-line, revenue of $116.28M beats by $13.35M

Jan. 26, 2022 4:12 PM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Accuray press release (NASDAQ:ARAY): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.00 in-line.
  • Revenue of $116.28M (+19.3% Y/Y) beats by $13.35M.
  • Shares +10.57%.
  • Gross orders of $85.4 million, an increase of 13 percent compared to the prior year.

  • Revising guidance 2022: Total revenue is being increased to an expected range of $420.0 million to $430.0 million compared to the prior range of $420.0 million to $427.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range of 7%. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between $15.0 million to $20.0 million compared to the prior range of $33.0 million to $35.0 million.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.