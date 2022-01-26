Accuray GAAP EPS of $0.00 in-line, revenue of $116.28M beats by $13.35M
Jan. 26, 2022 4:12 PM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Accuray press release (NASDAQ:ARAY): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.00 in-line.
- Revenue of $116.28M (+19.3% Y/Y) beats by $13.35M.
- Shares +10.57%.
- Gross orders of $85.4 million, an increase of 13 percent compared to the prior year.
Revising guidance 2022: Total revenue is being increased to an expected range of $420.0 million to $430.0 million compared to the prior range of $420.0 million to $427.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range of 7%. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between $15.0 million to $20.0 million compared to the prior range of $33.0 million to $35.0 million.