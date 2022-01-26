Siemens Gamesa +11% - parent looks to buy remaining shares in the wind business

Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) provided a disappointing update last week, flagging supply chain difficulties, cost overruns and project delays as contributing to negative margins. The update was followed by a similar release from GE (NYSE:GE), where weak performance and weak wind turbine guidance contributed to shares falling 7%+ on the day. Now Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) would like to buy back the 33% of the wind business it is does not currently own.

According to Reuters sources, the German industrial giant is working with advisors to look at options for buying Gamesa shares from the public. The idea is not new, as similar rumors surfaced last summer. The industrial giant has often voiced concerns about poor performance at Gamesa, and complained that its majority shareholding gives it no control over the business.

Regardless of what this means for Gamesa shareholders, who's stock is down ~60% from a year ago, it could be a positive for the industry. It's strange to see an effective duopoly in the wind turbine business, with limitless demand from new wind farms, fair so poorly. Perhaps new controlling ownership by Siemens energy would be the spark needed to turn the industry around.