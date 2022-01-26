Edwards Lifesciences Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 misses by $0.04, revenue of $1.33B misses by $20M

  • Edwards Lifesciences press release (NYSE:EW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.33B (+11.8% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total debt was approximately $600 million.
  • Outlook: Full year 2022 sales are expected to grow at a low double-digit rate to $5.5 to $6.0 billion. Additionally, the company continues to expect full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.65, from $2.22 in 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, the company projects total sales to be between $1.27 and $1.35 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.54 to $0.62.
