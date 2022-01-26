Aspen Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 misses by $0.13, revenue of $177.36M misses by $11.28M

Jan. 26, 2022 4:18 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Aspen press release (NASDAQ:AZPN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 misses by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $177.36M (-24.1% Y/Y) misses by $11.28M.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $737 to $754 million vs. consensus of $727.06 million.
  • Annual spend growth of 7-8% year-over-year
  • Free cash flow of $280 to $290 million
  • Total bookings of $814 to $840 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $397 to $409 million
  • GAAP net income per share of $4.37 to $4.53
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $5.23 to $5.39 vs. consensus of $4.38.
