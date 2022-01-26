Aspen Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 misses by $0.13, revenue of $177.36M misses by $11.28M
Jan. 26, 2022 4:18 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Aspen press release (NASDAQ:AZPN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $177.36M (-24.1% Y/Y) misses by $11.28M.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $737 to $754 million vs. consensus of $727.06 million.
- Annual spend growth of 7-8% year-over-year
- Free cash flow of $280 to $290 million
- Total bookings of $814 to $840 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $397 to $409 million
- GAAP net income per share of $4.37 to $4.53
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $5.23 to $5.39 vs. consensus of $4.38.