Aeterna Zentaris gets 180-day extension to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule

Jan. 26, 2022 4:18 PM ETAEZSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) receives a notice from Nasdaq, which grants an additional 180 calendar days, through Jul. 23, to evidence compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • If at any time before Jul. 23, the bid price for AEZS shares closes at or above $1/share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, it is expected that Nasdaq will notify that AEZS has regained compliance.
  • If AEZS does not comply within 180 days, its shares are subject to delisting.
  • The Nasdaq notification letter does not impact AEZS' compliance or listing status on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
