United Rentals Non-GAAP EPS of $7.39 beats by $0.70, revenue of $2.78B beats by $40M

Jan. 26, 2022 4:19 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • United Rentals press release (NYSE:URI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.39 beats by $0.70.
  • Revenue of $2.78B (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Fleet productivity increased 10.3% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.309 billion, at a margin of 47.2%.
  • Full year net cash from operating activities of $3.689 billion; free cash flow of $1.514 billion, including gross rental capital spending of $2.998 billion.
  • Year-end net leverage ratio of 2.2x, with total liquidity of $2.851 billion.
  • On January 25, 2022, the company's Board of Directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022. The company intends to complete the new share repurchase program in 2022.
  • 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $10.65 billion to $11.05 billion, Adjusted EBITDA $4.95 billion to $5.15 billion, Net rental capital expenditures after gross purchases $1.85 billion to $2.05 billion, after gross purchases of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion, Free cash flow $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.
