Sallie Mae to acquire Nitro College; terms not disclosed

Jan. 26, 2022 4:22 PM ETSLMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) enters into a definitive agreement with Epic Research to acquire Delaware-based Nitro College, a digital marketing and education solutions firm.
  • Terms of the acquisition were disclosed as the purchase price is not material to SLM.
  • Sallie Mae has had a partnership with Nitro since 2017.
  • When complete, the acquisition – including Nitro’s intellectual property and staff of financial services, marketing, and education professionals – is expected to immediately expand SLM's digital marketing capabilities and further advance the company as a broader education solutions provider for students before, during, and immediately after college.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1.
