Whirlpool Non-GAAP EPS of $6.14 beats by $0.21, revenue of $5.82B misses by $60M
Jan. 26, 2022 4:23 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Whirlpool press release (NYSE:WHR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.14 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $5.82B (+0.5% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
- Shares -2%.
- Q4 results impacted by rising inflation, but in line with expectations: Revenues unchanged versus 2020, but 8% up versus 2019; GAAP net earnings margin of 5.1% and ongoing (non-GAAP) EBIT margin(2) of 8.6%.
- 2022 outlook includes earnings per diluted share of $27.00 to $29.00 ($25.39 consensus) on a GAAP and ongoing basis; significant cash provided by operating activities of $2.2 billion and free cash flow of $1.5 billion.