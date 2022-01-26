Cue reports two objective responses in CUE-101 combo for head and neck cancer
Jan. 26, 2022
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) says that early data on a combination study of its CUE-101 with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) demonstrated two out of four patients in dose escalation cohorts had objective responses.
- The other two patients are showing reductions in target lesions.
- CUE-101, which targets IL-2, is also in phase 1b as a third-line treatment for HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- The combination is under examination as a front-line treatment.
- Updated data on the dose expansion monotherapy trial showed a 50% clinical benefit rate.
