Raymond James Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.36, revenue of $2.78B beats by $130M
Jan. 26, 2022 4:26 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial press release (NYSE:RJF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $2.78B (+25% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Domestic Private Client Group net new asset growth of 11% over the prior 12 months and 14% annualized for the fiscal first quarter
- Records for client assets under administration of $1.26 trillion, financial assets under management of $203.2 billion, clients’ domestic cash sweep balances of $73.5 billion, and net loans at Raymond James Bank of $26.1 billion
- Annualized return on equity for the quarter of 21.2% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity for the quarter of 23.7%.