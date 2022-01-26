LendingClub stock sinks 17% after Q1 net income could slip from Q4

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock falls 17% in after-hours trading after the lender said Q1 net income could come in lower than the $29.1M it earned in Q4 2021.

The company expects Q1 consolidated income of $25M-$30M, compared with the $29.1M net income it reported for Q4 2021. Q4 net income was reduced by $56.6M from notable items, including $39.5M of CECL provisioning.

Q1 revenue guidance of $255M-$265M compares with the consensus estimate of $255.5M. It also issued full-year 2022 guidance for:

  • Total revenue of $1.1B-$1.2B; compares with consensus of $1.14B.
  • Consolidated net income of $130M-$150M vs. $18.6M reported in 2021.

"We expect our transformed business model and data and membership advantages to help drive more than $100 million in incremental earnings in 2022 as we continue to evolve our member-focused business into a multi-product, digital marketplace bank," said CEO Scott Sanborn.

Q4 EPS of $0.27 beats the consensus estimate of $0.22 and increased from $0.26 in Q3. Revenue for the quarter was $262.2M, topping the $246.2M consensus and increasing from $246.2M in Q3.

Marketplace revenue of $170.6M declined 2% from $174.6M in Q3, reflecting a reduction in loans sold through the marketplace as loan retention increased from 20% in Q3 2021 to 25% of total originations in Q4 2021.

Q4 loan originations of $3.07B slipped from $3.11B in Q3. Deposits increased 10% from Q3 to $3.1B, in line with growth in its loans held for investments.

  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, LendingClub GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.05

