ServiceNow announces executive leadership promotions
Jan. 26, 2022 4:30 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has announced executive leadership promotions, with Chief Product and Engineering Officer Chirantan Desai now taking over the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
- In the new role, Desai will be responsible for industries and solution sales in addition to product, design, and engineering.
- ServiceNow has also promoted Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Haverty to a new strategic role as senior advisor to the CEO. Haverty will work to expand the company's footprint in the public sector and mentor early-in-career professionals across the organization.
- Additionally, Paul Smith, President of EMEA, has been named Chief Commercial Officer. Smith will oversee all regional sales teams, as well as sales enablement and sales operations. Ulrik Nehammer, a former Salesforce and Coca-Cola executive, will become the new EMEA President from Feb. 01, 2022.
- Shares are trading 10.21% higher after-hours, after the company reported its Q4 results