ServiceNow announces executive leadership promotions

Jan. 26, 2022 4:30 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

ServiceNow office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has announced executive leadership promotions, with Chief Product and Engineering Officer Chirantan Desai now taking over the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
  • In the new role, Desai will be responsible for industries and solution sales in addition to product, design, and engineering.
  • ServiceNow has also promoted Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Haverty to a new strategic role as senior advisor to the CEO. Haverty will work to expand the company's footprint in the public sector and mentor early-in-career professionals across the organization.
  • Additionally, Paul Smith, President of EMEA, has been named Chief Commercial Officer. Smith will oversee all regional sales teams, as well as sales enablement and sales operations. Ulrik Nehammer, a former Salesforce and Coca-Cola executive, will become the new EMEA President from Feb. 01, 2022.
  • Shares are trading 10.21% higher after-hours, after the company reported its Q4 results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.