Ameriprise Financial Q4 results helped by client flows, asset growth
Jan. 26, 2022 4:34 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Q4 earnings reflect the asset manager's organic growth in client net flows and assets.
- Q4 diluted EPS of $6.15 tops the $5.73 consensus and jumps from $1.43 in Q4 a year ago.
- Its advice & wealth management segment pretax adjusted operating margin of 22.3% in Q4 vs. 19.8% in Q4 2020, primarily due to robust client net flows, higher transactional activity and market appreciation.
- Q4 client assets in the segment were $858B, up from $732B in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by increased new client acquisition and experienced advisor recruiting.
- Q4 client flows of $12.5B compared with $9.7B in the same year-ago period.
- Q4 asset management segment net pretax adjusted operating margin of 45.7% vs. 39.5% in Q4 2020, reflecting the cumulative benefit of net inflows and higher performance fees.
- Total segment assets under management of $754B in Q4 gains from $547B in Q4 2020.
- Earlier, Ameriprise Financial declared a $1.13 dividend and announced a $3B share buyback authorization.