Ameriprise Financial Q4 results helped by client flows, asset growth

  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Q4 earnings reflect the asset manager's organic growth in client net flows and assets.
  • Q4 diluted EPS of $6.15 tops the $5.73 consensus and jumps from $1.43 in Q4 a year ago.
  • Its advice & wealth management segment pretax adjusted operating margin of 22.3% in Q4 vs. 19.8% in Q4 2020, primarily due to robust client net flows, higher transactional activity and market appreciation.
  • Q4 client assets in the segment were $858B, up from $732B in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by increased new client acquisition and experienced advisor recruiting.
  • Q4 client flows of $12.5B compared with $9.7B in the same year-ago period.
  • Q4 asset management segment net pretax adjusted operating margin of 45.7% vs. 39.5% in Q4 2020, reflecting the cumulative benefit of net inflows and higher performance fees.
  • Total segment assets under management of $754B in Q4 gains from $547B in Q4 2020.
  • Earlier, Ameriprise Financial declared a $1.13 dividend and announced a $3B share buyback authorization.
