Icahn Enterprises extends deadline of Southwest Gas tender offer to Feb 23
Jan. 26, 2022 4:37 PM ETSWX, IEPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Icahn Enterprises' (NASDAQ:IEP) affiliate IEP Utility extends the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) shares to Feb. 23.
- In connection with the closing of the offer, IEP Utility intends to establish an independent Delaware statutory trust based on terms that it believes will eliminate the need to obtain approvals from regulators in Arizona, California and Nevada prior to the closing of the offer.
- On the closing of the offer, if shares are tendered that would result in IEP Utility holding more than 24.9% of the shares, then the excess shares will be transferred to one or more independent Delaware statutory trusts with each trust being independent of the other trusts.
- IEP Utility also amended the offer to include a condition that a majority of the Icahn slate, which refers to 10 individuals that have been nominated to serve on the SWX's board, are elected as board members at its 2022 annual meeting.
- Icahn launched an unsolicited tender offer for Southwest Gas' shares for $75 each in Oct., which had been rejected by SWX shareholders.