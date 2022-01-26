Sallie Mae Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04, net interest income of $367M beats by $9.68M
Jan. 26, 2022 4:40 PM ETSLM Corporation (SLM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sallie Mae press release (NASDAQ:SLM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04.
- Net interest income of $367M (-0.3% Y/Y) beats by $9.68M.
- Board of Directors Approves New $1.25 Billion Share Repurchase Program
- For 2022, the company expects the following: Full-year diluted Non-GAAP “Core Earnings” per common share of $2.80 - $3.00 vs. $2.77 consensus
- Full-year Private Education Loan originations year-over-year growth of 8% - 10%.
- Full-year total loan portfolio net charge-offs of $255 million - $275 million.
- Full-year non-interest expenses of $555 million - $565 million.