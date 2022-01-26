CACI International acquires ID Technologies for $225M

Jan. 26, 2022 4:50 PM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has acquired ID Technologies for total purchase consideration of $225M.
  • ID Technologies is an Ashburn, Virginia-based enterprise IT, Infrastructure-as-a-Service and network modernization provider with NSA-compliant Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) technology. It was part of The Acacia Group portfolio prior to the acquisition.
  • The acquisition expands CACI's secure network modernization capabilities. CACI will leverage ID Technologies' capabilities in product and engineering solutions to deliver cloud, network, and end-user initiatives to customers.
  • CACI also reported its FQ2 results today, with earnings and revenue both missing estimates
