Jack in the Box to refinance part of outstanding securitization debt
Jan. 26, 2022 4:50 PM ETTACO, JACKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Jack in the Box's (NASDAQ:JACK) subsidiaries intend to complete a financing transaction, which will consist of refinancing a portion of JACK's outstanding securitization debt with the issue of a new series of securitized notes under its existing securitized financing facility.
- JACK also expects these subsidiaries to enter into a new variable funding note facility.
- The company intends to refinance a portion of the Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes and the Series 2019-1 Variable Funding Notes with a new $1.25B securitized financing facility, expected to be comprised of $1.1B of senior secured fixed rate notes and $150M of variable funding notes.
- Proceeds of the securitized financing facility will be used to repay in full the Series 2019-1 Class A-2-I Notes and to fund a portion of JACK's acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO).
- In connection with the acquisition, JACK does not expect to increase its net funded debt level as a result of any borrowings outside of the securitized financing facility.
- The offering is anticipated to close in Feb.