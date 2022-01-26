SL Green (NYSE:SLG) Q4 funds from operations and total revenue miss consensus estimates as occupancy rates in the REIT's Manhattan same-store office portfolio slipped during the quarter.

Q4 FFO per share of $1.52 misses the $1.55 consensus and slipped from $1.56 in the year-ago period. Q4 total revenue of $194.6M trails the average analyst estimate of $154.0M and dropped from $234.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Occupancy in the company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 93.0% at Dec. 31 vs. 93.2% at the end of the previous quarter.

Same-store net cash operating income, including its share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 2.9% for Q4 2021 and increased by 0.7% fore the full year as compared with the year-ago periods, excluding lease termination income.

During Q4, SL Green (SLG) signed 52 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 573,806 square feet. The average lease of the new Manhattan leases was for 5.9 years, average tenant concessions were 7.0 months of free rent, with a tenant improvement allowance of $56.17 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue.

The REIT issues no earnings guidance for 2022.

Conference call on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET.

Earlier, SL Green Realty FFO of $1.52 misses by $0.03.