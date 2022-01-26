Stifel Financial doubles dividend to $0.30/share
Jan. 26, 2022 4:55 PM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) declares $0.30/share quarterly dividend, 100% increase from prior dividend of $0.15.
- Forward yield 1.69%
- Payable March 15; for shareholders of record March 1; ex-div Feb. 28.
- CEO comment:" I am pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved a 100% increase in our common dividend, to an annual dividend of $1.20 up from $0.60 per share. We have consistently grown our dividend since initiating it in 2017, and given our outlook for 2022, we are confident that we are generating sufficient capital to support this dividend, grow our balance sheet, make growth investments, including strategic acquisitions, and opportunistically buy back stock."