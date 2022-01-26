Fujifilm to acquire Atara's cell therapy manufacturing facility for $100M
- FUJIFILM (OTCPK:FUJIY) is acquiring a cell therapy manufacturing facility from Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) for $100M.
- The Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based facility has the flexibility to produce both clinical and commercial cell therapies including allogeneic T-cell and CAR T immunotherapies.
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a contract development and manufacturing organization and unit of FUJIFILM, will operate the site.
- As part of the agreement, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and Atara will enter into a manufacturing and services agreement, which could extend to 10 years to support the production of Atara’s clinical pipeline, which includes tabelecleucel (tab-cel) to treat Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+PTLD).
- The facility will advance FUJIFILM Diosynth's footprint to the West Coast of the U.S. and complements its existing locations in College Station, Texas, Watertown, Massachusetts, and its recently announced BioCampus in the U.K.
- This acquisition is expected to be completed in April, subject to conditions.
