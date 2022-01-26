Duke Realty Q4 results point to robust leasing volume, core FFO growth
Jan. 26, 2022 5:07 PM ETDuke Realty Corporation (DRE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Q4 results highlight the company's strong leasing volume and growth in core funds from operations.
- Q4 FFO of $0.44 misses the $0.45 consensus and rises from $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Looking ahead, management sees core FFO of $1.87-1.93 per diluted share, with a midpoint of $1.90 representing a 9.8% increase over 2021 results, states Executive Vice President and CFO Mark Denien.
- Expects same-property net operating income growth of 5.4-6.2% on a cash basis in 2022, compared with 5.3% in 2021, driven by a full year of increased rents from leases signed in 2021 and an expected continuation of rental rate growth on leases to be signed this year.
- Anticipates building dispositions to be $600M-800M in 2022 vs. $1.1B in dispositions and unconsolidated joint venture contributions last year.
- Sees 2022 development starts at $1.2B-1.4B, down from $1.43B in 2021.
- Q4 revenue of $264.6M beats the $263.24M consensus and edges lower from $248.7M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 operating income of $127.7M declines from $190.4M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 leasing activity was 8.9M square feet in Q4 and 33.5M square feet for the year.
- Moreover, "rent growth on second generation leasing activity in the quarter was 40.8 percent on a net effective basis, which is our highest quarterly growth ever, and 20.6 percent on a cash basis," says Chairman and CEO Jim Connor. "This level of quarterly rent growth exemplifies the potential for rent growth across all of our markets, as only 3 percent of our second generation leasing activity during the quarter was in Coastal Tier One markets," he adds.
