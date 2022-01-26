Duke Realty Q4 results point to robust leasing volume, core FFO growth

Jan. 26, 2022 5:07 PM ETDuke Realty Corporation (DRE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Duke Realty corporate headquarters. Duke Realty owns and operates more than 149 million square feet of logistics properties.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Q4 results highlight the company's strong leasing volume and growth in core funds from operations.
  • Q4 FFO of $0.44 misses the $0.45 consensus and rises from $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Looking ahead, management sees core FFO of $1.87-1.93 per diluted share, with a midpoint of $1.90 representing a 9.8% increase over 2021 results, states Executive Vice President and CFO Mark Denien.
  • Expects same-property net operating income growth of 5.4-6.2% on a cash basis in 2022, compared with 5.3% in 2021, driven by a full year of increased rents from leases signed in 2021 and an expected continuation of rental rate growth on leases to be signed this year.
  • Anticipates building dispositions to be $600M-800M in 2022 vs. $1.1B in dispositions and unconsolidated joint venture contributions last year.
  • Sees 2022 development starts at $1.2B-1.4B, down from $1.43B in 2021.
  • Q4 revenue of $264.6M beats the $263.24M consensus and edges lower from $248.7M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 operating income of $127.7M declines from $190.4M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 leasing activity was 8.9M square feet in Q4 and 33.5M square feet for the year.
  • Moreover, "rent growth on second generation leasing activity in the quarter was 40.8 percent on a net effective basis, which is our highest quarterly growth ever, and 20.6 percent on a cash basis," says Chairman and CEO Jim Connor. "This level of quarterly rent growth exemplifies the potential for rent growth across all of our markets, as only 3 percent of our second generation leasing activity during the quarter was in Coastal Tier One markets," he adds.
  • Previously, (Nov. 12, 2021) Duke Realty went ex-dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.