Datadog shares rise postmarket on FedRAMP moderate-impact authorization
Jan. 26, 2022 5:11 PM ETDDOGBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares edge 1% higher postmarket after DDOG said it received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at the moderate impact level via sponsorship from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
- FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment of cloud services and technologies.
- FedRAMP enables the government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing.
- At present, the FedRAMP marketplace lists 40 federal agencies that have granted Datadog authorization to operate.