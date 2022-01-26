Vertex Q4 2021 beats on top and bottom lines as non-GAAP income soars 31%
Jan. 26, 2022 5:13 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Helped by a 27% year-over-year increase in product revenue, Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) handily beat EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 2021.
- Product revenue rose to about $2.1B from $1.6B in the prior-year period.
- Vertex actually saw declines in revenues for its its major product areas except for the cystic fibrosis Trikafta/Kaftrio. Sales for that product increased 55% to ~$1.7B compared to Q4 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income rose to $866M and non-GAAP EPS rose 34% to $3.37.
- Vertex ended the year with $7.5B in cash, an increase of $0.9B from Dec. 31, 2020.
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics rates Vertex a buy.