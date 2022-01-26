Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) kicks off its fiscal 2022 with record Q1 net income growth of 43%, driven by record asset management and related administration fees and record investment banking revenue, said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.

"Furthermore, we are well positioned entering the fiscal second quarter, with record client assets under management of $1.26T, record financial assets under management of $203.2B, record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $26.1B, and strong activity levels for both financial advisor recruiting and investment banking," he said.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.12 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.76; increases from $2.06 in the prior quarter and $1.49 in the year-ago period.

Total revenue of $2.82B in Q1, topping the consensus of $2.65B, grew from $2.70B in Q4 2021 and $2.22B in Q1 2021.

Total noninterest expenses of $2.22B rose from $2.14B in Q4 2021 and $1.82B in the year-ago quarter, with compensation, commissions and benefits expenses increasing to $1.88B from $1.77B in the prior quarter and $1.50B in the year-ago quarter.

Private Client Group assets under administration of $1.20T increased 23% from December 2020 and 8% from September 2021. The group's assets in fee-based accounts of $677.8B rose 27% from a year ago and 8% from the end of Q4 2021.

Capital Markets net revenue of $614M, rose 11% Q/Q and 36% Y/Y, with pretax income of $201M increasing 10% Q/Q and 62% Y/Y. The segment achieved record M&A revenue of $271M, up 26% from Q4 2021 and 82% from Q1 2021. Investment banking revenue of $412M jumped 18% from the prior quarter and 62% from the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Jan. 27 at 8:15 AM.

