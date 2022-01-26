L3 Technologies bags $750M US Navy contract for MCHH radios
- L3 Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is awarded a $750M firm-fixed-price,ID/IQ contract for the purchase of multi-channel hand held (or MCHH) radios.
- The work to be performed provides for MCHH radios, MCHH-vehicle installation kits (VIKs) and MCHH accessories.
- The MCHH-VIK consists of the amplifier, antennas, and mounts necessary to integrate the MCHH into a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.
- The MCHH will replace legacy handheld systems that do not meet the National Security Agency 2024 cryptographic modernization mandate.
- Work has an expected completion date of January 2032.
- The Marine Corps Systems Command is the contracting activity.
