Tegna, Citrix, Tronox among most likely M&A targets - Bloomberg survey

Jan. 26, 2022

TEGNA office building in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX) were among the most likely takeover targets this year, according to a Bloomberg survey.
  • Tegna (TGNA) was named as the most likely acquisition target, according to a Bloomberg report, which surveyed M&A/event driven analysts and traders. Citrix, Tronox as well as Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) were also listed as top potential takeout candidates.
  • Other companies that were mentioned as possible targets were Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), according to the report.
  • All the names mentioned in the survey have been speculated in stories to be potential targets or have had activists pushing the companies to review their options.
  • Tegna last week jumped on a report that that Standard General and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) are getting closer to a ~$9B purchase of the broadcaster.
  • Last month, HealthCare Trust reportedly cancels from Jefferies healthcare conference.
  • Earlier this week, Citrix Systems gains on report of financing for potential Elliott bid.
