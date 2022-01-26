Tegna, Citrix, Tronox among most likely M&A targets - Bloomberg survey
Jan. 26, 2022 5:23 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA), TROX, CTXSAPO, THS, HEAR, HTABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX) were among the most likely takeover targets this year, according to a Bloomberg survey.
- Tegna (TGNA) was named as the most likely acquisition target, according to a Bloomberg report, which surveyed M&A/event driven analysts and traders. Citrix, Tronox as well as Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) were also listed as top potential takeout candidates.
- Other companies that were mentioned as possible targets were Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), according to the report.
- All the names mentioned in the survey have been speculated in stories to be potential targets or have had activists pushing the companies to review their options.
- Tegna last week jumped on a report that that Standard General and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) are getting closer to a ~$9B purchase of the broadcaster.
- Last month, HealthCare Trust reportedly cancels from Jefferies healthcare conference.
- Earlier this week, Citrix Systems gains on report of financing for potential Elliott bid.