Moderna doses first patient in Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine trial
Jan. 26, 2022 5:32 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has dosed the first patient in a phase 2 trial evaluating an Omicron variant-specific COVID-19 vaccine.
- The trial will include two cohorts: One who received two doses of Moderna original COVID vaccine, and the other who received two doses plus a booster shot.
- Separately, the company also announced data on the effects of a booster on Omicron neutralization. Results showed that neutralization declined 6.3-fold six months from peak titers at 29 days after a booster, but antibodies against the variant were still detectable.
- Yesterday, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said they dosed the first patient in their Omicron-specific vaccine trial.