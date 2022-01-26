Bank of America raises base pay to hold onto top bankers - Bloomberg

Jan. 26, 2022

While many Wall Street banks have been boosting pay of junior bankers to hold onto talent, of course the senior bankers aren't being left behind.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is raising base salaries for its managing directors in investment banking and markets to $500K from $400K, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Directors will get as much as $350K this year, up from $250K, they said.

A little further down the ladder, BofA's (BAC) vice presidents' pay gets increased to $225K and associates' base salaries will increase to $160K from $140K.

Earlier this month, the Financial News reported that JPMorgan Chase is increasing pay for first-year investment bankers to $110K from $100K, the second increase since the beginning of 2021. At the very top of the organization, CEO Jamie Dimon's 2021 compensation, which includes bonuses and incentive pay, rose 9.5% to $34.5M.

