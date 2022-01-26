While many Wall Street banks have been boosting pay of junior bankers to hold onto talent, of course the senior bankers aren't being left behind.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is raising base salaries for its managing directors in investment banking and markets to $500K from $400K, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Directors will get as much as $350K this year, up from $250K, they said.

A little further down the ladder, BofA's (BAC) vice presidents' pay gets increased to $225K and associates' base salaries will increase to $160K from $140K.

Earlier this month, the Financial News reported that JPMorgan Chase is increasing pay for first-year investment bankers to $110K from $100K, the second increase since the beginning of 2021. At the very top of the organization, CEO Jamie Dimon's 2021 compensation, which includes bonuses and incentive pay, rose 9.5% to $34.5M.