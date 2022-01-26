SEI Investments Q4 results strengthened by sales momentum, market appreciation
Jan. 26, 2022 5:33 PM ETSEI Investments Company (SEIC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SEI Investments' (NASDAQ:SEIC) better-than-expected Q4 results highlight the asset manager's continued sales momentum and market appreciation.
- Revenue of $501.65M in Q4 tops the $487.85 consensus and increases from $443.72M in the same year-ago quarter.
- Q4 diluted EPS of $1.03 also beats the $0.97 consensus and gains from $0.86 in Q4 of last year. Q4 operating income from operations were $143.4M, up from $124.01M in Q4 2020.
- Private banks operating margin of 9% in Q4 vs. 4% in Q4 2020.
- Investment advisors operating margin of 49% in Q4 drifts lower from 52% in the year-ago period.
- Q4 institutional managers operating margin of 48% vs. 55% in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 investment managers operating margin of 41% compares with 38% in Q4 2020.
- Q4 expenses of $358.25M gains from $319.7M in Q4 a year ago.
- Q4 total assets of $1.34B in Q4 vs. $1.17B in Q4 2020.
- Previously, (Dec. 13, 2021) SEI Investments raised its dividend by 8%.