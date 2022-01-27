Meme mania: Is the party over for stocks like GameStop and AMC?

Stock Of Video Game Retailer Gamestop Skyrocketing, Due To Reddit Message Board Traders

One year ago this week, retail investors on forums like Reddit's Wallstreetbets pushed GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares into the stratosphere. But will meme stock investing survive a bear market?

Last January, investors using platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) swarmed GameStop (GME) shares, hoping to beat Wall Street short-sellers at their own game. Shares of the largely overlooked videogame retailer surged nearly 1,700% at one point in late January and finished the year up 688%. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ended 2021 up 29%.

After conquering GameStop, meme stock enthusiasts took on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), putting shares of the pandemic-slammed movie theater chain on a trading rollercoaster that pushed the stock higher by nearly 1,200% by the end of 2021.

What a difference a year makes. After meteoric rises in 2021, both GameStop and AMC are down 33% and 41%, respectively, during the first few weeks of 2022.

GME and AMC represent the highest-profile members of the meme club. However, as they started tapering off in Q4 2021, other popular meme plays followed suit, including names like Context Logic (NASDAQ:WISH), Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT).

Some Wallstreetbets fan favorites never gained traction. Clover Health, for example, saw its shares tumble 79% during 2021, while ContextLogic shares plunged 83%, DraftKings slid 41% and Rocket dropped 31%. Even Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) shed 23% in 2021. All are down double-digits this year, save for Rocket, which has fallen only 7% year-to-date.

Other frequently mentioned stocks fared better, particularly the more established tech plays. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) all received significant retail attention -- and all showed sustained momentum throughout much of 2021. But these names are also down double-digits in 2022, mirroring the S&P 500, which has retreated 9%, year-to-date.

Not surprisingly, enthusiasm for meme-stock focused FOMO ETF (BATS:FOMO), which was launched in May 2021 by Tuttle Capital Management, has also fizzled. The ETF slid 10% in 2021 and has fallen 5% since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the party may not be completely over for GameStop. Last week the stock rallied over 30% on news that it was getting into the NFT market.

