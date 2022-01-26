Signs that the Federal Reserve could consider an aggressive rate-hiking campaign weighed on stocks during Wednesday afternoon, with the major averages giving up early gains to finish the session mixed. The Nasdaq preserved a fractional gain at the close, while the Dow and S&P 500 ended the day modestly lower.

(NYSE: HMY (NYSE: KL (NYSE: GOLD (NYSE: NEM Gold prices fell as well during the session, halting a recent advance and sending gold stocks lower. Production concerns sparked a 10% slide in Harmony Gold, while Kirkland Lake Gold, Barrick Goldand Newmontall posted noteworthy declines.

(NYSE: GATO Elsewhere in the metals sector, Gatos Silverlost more than two-thirds of its value after the silver miner indicated that it would have to reduce its mineral reserve estimate after errors were discovered in a 2020 technical report.

(NASDAQ: CRTX Cortexymerepresented another major decliner on the session. Shares of the drug development firm plummeted more than 30% following a clinical hold for one of its Alzheimer's candidates.

(NASDAQ: GRPN (NYSE: ADM Turning to some of the day's standout gainers, Groupongot a boost from a potential funding round for a company in which the firm has a sizable investment. At the same time, Archer-Daniels-Midlandrallied to a new high, helped by a delayed reaction to earnings news released earlier this week.

Sector In Focus

Gold stocks lost ground on Wednesday, dragged down by negative production headlines and a retreat in the underlying commodity.

Giving back some of the gains posted over the previous few sessions, gold prices declined by nearly 2% on the day. Prices have been rising since mid-December, reaching a level above $1,850 an ounce on Tuesday. This marked its highest level in more than two months.

Wednesday's session also saw Harmony Gold ( HMY ) tumble nearly 11% after it cut its full-year production guidance. The company blamed operational problems at its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea.

The retreat carried over to other representatives in the space. Kirkland Lake Gold ( KL ) retreated more than 4% on the session. Meanwhile, Barrick Gold ( GOLD ) and Newmont ( NEM ) both slipped more than 2%.

Standout Gainer

News of a strong financing round from one of its affiliate companies gave a substantial boost to shares of Groupon ( GRPN ). The stock rocketed 20% on the session.

SumUp, a U.K.-based payments company in which GRPN has an investment, is reportedly considering a new financing round that would value the firm at about €20B , or approximately $22.6B. According to Bloomberg, the firm is looking for an investment of €500, although the talks remain in the early stages.

GRPN made its original investment in SumUp in 2013.

Bolstered by the news, GRPN advanced $4.45 on the day, finishing at $26.68. The stock had been losing ground throughout most of January, with Wednesday's advance leading to the highest close since Jan. 3.

Standout Loser

Gatos Silver ( GATO ) plunged 69% after revealing that a previous report overestimated the potential of the company's mines.

GATO disclosed that a technical report it issued in July 2020 contained errors regarding its Cerro Los Gatos mine in Mexico, which led to "an overestimation in the existing resource model." As a result, GATO projects a possible 30%-50% cut in the metal content of the mine's mineral reserve.

GATO closed at $3.17, a decline of $7.02 on the session. Shares also established an intraday 52-week low of $3.00.

Notable New High

ADM showed little immediate reaction to the better-than-expected results, posting a fractional decline on Tuesday. However, during Wednesday's session, investors flocked into shares of the agricultural giant, sending it higher by more than 5%.

The stock rose $3.90 to finish at $72.27, just off the intraday 52-week high of $72.52 set earlier in the session. Wednesday's advance more than reversed losses posted over the previous week, resuming an upswing that has marked most of the past month.

ADM has risen about 9% in the past month. Shares have climbed about 46% since the same time last year.

Notable New Low

A clinical hold sent Cortexyme ( CRTX ) into turmoil, forcing a massive change in strategy and sparking a 31% decline in its share price. The retreat also took the stock to a new 52-week low.

The company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a clinical hold for its atuzaginstat product, which was being tested as a treatment for Alzheimer's. In response, CRTX said it would implement a cost-reduction program and switch its attention to a different Alzheimer's candidate, known as COR588.

COR588 is currently in early-stage trials, with results expected in Q2.

CRTX dropped $2.85 to close at $6.21. Earlier in the day, shares reached a fresh intraday 52-week low of $5.60.