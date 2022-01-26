National Health Investors portfolio occupancy slips in December
Jan. 26, 2022 5:53 PM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- While the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues to spread, National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) portfolio occupancy rates slip in December.
- Bickford Senior Living, which makes up the most number of properties in the REIT's portfolio, occupancy of 80.9% in December ticks lower from 81.8% in November.
- For deferrals, the company agrees to defer approximately $2.0M in rent due for Jan., 2022 from Bickford. It agreed to defer ~$0.4M in rent for two other tenants in January, which is expected to be repaid with interest, the company says.
- Additionally, the REIT collects 80.4% of contractual cash due for Jan., 2022.
- Previously, (Nov. 29, 2021) National Health Investors collect 82.7% of contractual cash due in November.