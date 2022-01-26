Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is among companies moving on S&P Dow Jones index changes, jumping 9.3% after hours on word it's moving into the SmallCap 600 Index.

Hostess is moving in to replace Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), which is headed to the MidCap 400 to replace Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), set to be acquired by Webster Financial. Watts Water Tech is down 1.7% after hours. Those moves are effective before the open on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Constellation Energy (NYSE:CEG) is bumping The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from the S&P 500, now that Constellation is spinning off from Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC), and The Gap is more representative of a mid-cap market space. The Gap, meanwhile, is moving into the MidCap 400 to bump Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), which is headed to the SmallCap 600, bumping Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). Those moves are effective prior to the open on Thursday, Feb. 3. After hours: GPS -4.3%; JACK +4.1%; SPPI -5.4%.

And Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is moving into the MidCap 400, replacing Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP); Compass meanwhile will replace Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) in the SmallCap 600. Great Western is set to be acquired by First Interstate. The moves are effective before the open on Tuesday, Feb. 1. After hours: EEFT +7.4%; CMP +4.5%.