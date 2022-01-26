Silicon Motion Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.14, revenue of $264.4M in-line
- Silicon Motion Technology press release (NASDAQ:SIMO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $264.4M (+83.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- Achieved all-time records for full-year revenue and earnings per share.
- Sales of SSD controllers reached new record quarterly high.
- SSD controller sales: 4Q increased 15% to 20% Q/Q and FY2021 increased 75% to 80% Y/Y.
- eMMC+UFS controller sales: 4Q declined 5% to 10% Q/Q and FY2021 increased 105% to 110% Y/Y.
- SSD solutions sales: 4Q increased 5% to 10% Q/Q and FY2021 declined 5% to 10% Y/Y.
- Increased annual dividend by 43% to $2.00 per ADS.
- Announced new $200 million 6-month share repurchase program and repurchased $50 million.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue Non-GAAP $225m to $238m -15% to -10% Q/Q +23% to 30% Y/Y, Gross margin 49.5% to 51.5%, Operating margin 27.5% to 29.5%.