Edwards Lifesciences down 5% postmarket follow top and bottom line quarterly misses
Jan. 26, 2022 6:11 PM ETEdwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are down 5% in after-hours trading as the medical device company's Q4 2021 results missed on both the top and bottom line.
- The company, however, reaffirmed 2022 sales guidance it made in December.
- Sales in the quarter increased ~12% to ~$1.3B.
- Edwards' largest sales were in its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement segment where sales increased 12% to $872M in the quarter
- Net income increased ~8% quarter over quarter to $335.3M.
- Basic earned per share increased 8% to $0.50, while diluted EPS also increased 8% to $0.49.
- Edwards ended the year with $1.5B in cash.
