Edwards Lifesciences down 5% postmarket follow top and bottom line quarterly misses

Jan. 26, 2022

  • Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are down 5% in after-hours trading as the medical device company's Q4 2021 results missed on both the top and bottom line.
  • The company, however, reaffirmed 2022 sales guidance it made in December.
  • Sales in the quarter increased ~12% to ~$1.3B.
  • Edwards' largest sales were in its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement segment where sales increased 12% to $872M in the quarter
  • Net income increased ~8% quarter over quarter to $335.3M.
  • Basic earned per share increased 8% to $0.50, while diluted EPS also increased 8% to $0.49.
  • Edwards ended the year with $1.5B in cash.
