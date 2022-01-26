Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is evaluating a conversion of Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) Alliance refinery in Louisiana into a renewable fuel plant, Reuters reports.

The companies reportedly are scheduled to meet next week and tour the refinery, which has been idled since August, a day before Hurricane Ida soaked the area and flooded the site.

It is not clear if Marathon wants to buy the refinery or operate it through a joint venture with Phillips 66, according to the report.

After weighing the cost to repair the refinery, Phillips 66 said in November that it decided to convert the plant into an oil and refined products terminal.