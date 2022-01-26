Teck, Caterpillar reach deal for zero-emission mining haul trucks

Jan. 26, 2022 1:47 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK), CATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Teck Resources (TECK +0.9%) unveils an agreement with Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to work towards deploying 30 of CAT's zero-emission large haul trucks at Teck's mining operations.
  • The companies say they plan to progress through a multi-phased approach toward early development, piloting and deployment of 30 Caterpillar zero-emission vehicles including Cat 794 ultra-class trucks starting in 2027.
  • Teck expects the initial deployment would take place at its Elk Valley steelmaking coal operations in British Columbia, where operations already are powered by a 95% clean electricity grid.
  • The company says decarbonizing its vehicle fleet would represent a significant reduction in Scope 1 emissions, advancing its goals of reducing the carbon intensity of its operations by 33% by 2030 and becoming a carbon-neutral operator by 2050.
  • Teck Resources is "enjoying a massive windfall from high copper, coal and zinc prices," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
