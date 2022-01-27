Jupiter Neurosciences aims to raise up to $20.24M in IPO
Jan. 26, 2022 7:30 PM ETJupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ:JUNS) has set terms for an initial public offering of its stock, aiming to raise up to $20.24M from the deal.
- The biotech company said in a filing that it intends to offer 2.2M units, or 2.53M if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is fully exercised, for $6 to $8 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to purchase one share at the IPO price.
- The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “JUNS.” Roth Capital and Dawson James Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the deal.
- Jupiter has been developing a therapeutic based on the compound resveratrol called Jotrol for the treatment of neuro-inflammation associated with diseases like ALS and Alzheimer’s. The compound, which is considered a nutraceutical, is found in plants such as grapes.
- If the IPO prices at $7 per share, Jupiter said it expects the deal to generate net proceeds of $13.8M.
- For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, Jupiter reported a net loss of $1.7M on revenue of $1.1M, compared with a net loss of $3.1M on zero revenue for 2019.
- For a closer look at Jupiter's drug program, check out SA contributor Avisol Capital Partner's piece on the company's resveratrol delivery platform.