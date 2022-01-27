Copper demand fundamentals remain bullish but the supply outlook is more concerning, as political developments in South America are turning against copper miners, Freeport McMoRan (FCX -3.0%) CEO Rich Adkerson says.

Chile and Peru account for ~40% of global copper supply, but both countries are considering tax increases and stricter environmental and community rules, and Freeport is deferring a decision on a major project in Chile until it receives political clarify, Adkerson said on today's earnings conference call.

Noting that even the U.S. is growing more reluctant to approve new mines, "that's just the reality around the world today," the CEO said.

But Freeport is well positioned for growth by expanding existing operations, Adkerson said, justifying the company's plan to boost 2022 capex to $4.7B from $2.1B last year.

