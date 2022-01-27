Something in the water stocks: Baird finds picks among struggles

Process controls stocks in the water sector are struggling of late - very susceptible to re-rating in the last couple of months - and that's made Baird selective in finding targeted investment opportunities.

The stocks are "getting pummeled" along with the rest of the market melting down, but that's just a continuation of struggles from Q3, analyst Michael Halloran and team write.

Water re-rating has added some risk to using history as a guide in cycles of PMI deceleration and rate hikes, the firm says: "Most significant outperformance has been experienced in periods of elongated industrial activity and infrastructure stimulus-related tailwinds ... both of which we have optimism for looking out to 2023."

It notes the most infrastructure exposure rests in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), Xylem (NYSE:XYL), Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), and Advance Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS).

Elevated multiples can cap the outperformance historically seen, though, and near-term, Baird says negative sentiment there "trumps" demand dynamics. A rotation into value/lower-multiple water stocks is apparent, it says, and that rotation "could have legs."

Its top ideas in the water group are Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) and A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) - and they're among the top ideas for its entire coverage list.

However, turning to the longer term, later-stage end-market recoveries and municipal/infrastructure spend exposures could get "interesting" later in 2022. So it also sees longer-term upside in Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) and Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW), using recent pullbacks for opportunistic buys.

Some rotation candidates in the second half are Mueller Water Products (MWA) and Xylem (XYL), which have the aforementioned heavy infrastructure exposure.

Meanwhile, Pentair (NYSE:PNR) becomes more interesting "as pool dynamics gain clarity," Baird says.